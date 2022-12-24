June 15, 1929—Dec. 19, 2022

SOUTH WOODSTOCK, VT — Pauline (Woods) Fullerton passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 in Windsor, VT. She was born in Hartland, VT on June 15, 1929, the daughter of Allen M. Woods and Verdie (Ayers) Woods. After attending schools in Springfield, North Springfield, Brownsville and Windsor she graduated from Woodstock High School in 1948. She also attended the University of Vermont.

On Sept. 18, 1949 she was married to Erwin Fullerton in the Congregational Church in Woodstock, VT. The Fullerton’s lived in Cobleskill, NY for one year while Mr. Fullerton attended college there. Then they moved to Hudson Falls, NY where they lived for 45 years.

She belonged to the United Methodist Church of Hudson Falls and was active in the United Methodist Women’s Society and served on the Board of Directors of that church. She was also an active member of the extension service, a member of the Cardinals Home Bureau, a member of the Barnstormers Snowmobile Club as their Secretary and Treasurer. She and her husband were active members of the Southeastern Chapter of the New York Forest Association, serving as Treasurer for ten years. They were Master Forest Owners and New York State Covert Program volunteers.

After moving to VT, she was a member and Treasurer of the Long Hill Snowmobile Club in South Woodstock, member of the South Woodstock Home Makers, and the Woodstock Camera Club. They enjoyed going to garage sales, flea markets, antique tractor shows and Woods Walks with their forestry friends. They also liked to travel. They most enjoyed their award winning tree farm in the Adirondacks.

She was predeceased by her parents, Verdie and Allen Woods, and three sisters: Patricia of West Woodstock, VT, Sally Lord of Cornish Flats, NH, and Carolyn Conklin of North Springfield, VT. Survivors besides her husband; include three sons: Gary and his wife Ellen of North Argyle, NY, Glenn and his wife Mary of South Woodstock, VT, and Bruce and his wife Kathy of North Argyle, NY; two brothers: Allen Woods, Jr. and his wife Lee of North Springfield, VT and Leon (Woodie) of Proctorsville, VT; nine grandchildren: Dean and Cheryl of Milton, VT, Jason and Natasha of Hartland, VT, Tricia and Kevin of Saratoga, NY, Matt and Samantha of Argyle, NY, James of Ballston Spa, NY, Kate and Luke of Gansevoort, NY, Colleen and Paul of Saratoga, NY, Dan and Holly of Highland, NY, Elizabeth of Minneapolis, MN; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Ascutney Hospital for their compassion and help during Polly’s final illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Woodstock Fire Association or the Thompson Senior Center.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock, VT. Burial will be held at a later date. An online guestbook can be found at cabotfh.com.