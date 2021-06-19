Pauline Teresa (Pauquette) Grottoli

Her first job was at General Electric in Schenectady. Though she held many jobs throughout her life, she became a NYS Certified Pharmacy Technician and followed that path for 35 years. She started her career at Granville Pharmacy (formerly Haskins Pharmacy) in addition to working at several other locations.

Not that raising her large family wasn’t enough, Pauline was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church and eventually St. Mary’s Church. She was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Altar Rosary Society. Pauline was an award-winning bowler and continued to bowl into her 80’s. She participated in Bridge Club for many years. One of her great pleasures was a good Scrabble game while sipping a Bourbon Old Fashioned. Over the years the Grottoli homestead on Dayton Hill became the “place to be”. She loved gatherings which frequently involved her beautifully decorated cakes and homemade pies. Pauline will be fondly remembered by many, especially her extended family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.