Sept. 6, 1936—Jan. 4, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Pauline Ruth Aguado, 86, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born September 6, 1936, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Wesley and Agnes (Clough) Goodale.

Pauline was a lifelong resident of Glens Falls and worked for Sherwood Medical for 32 years before her retirement in 2006.

She cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Especially her “sister time” with Shirley Fiorillo and Patricia Glode (deceased). She loved shopping, planting flowers, riding her bicycle, and reading.

In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband, Frank Aguado, Sr., and sister, Patricia Glode.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Diana Britton; son, Frank Aguado, Jr.; granddaughters, Ambre Pomykala and Olivia Aguado; grandson, Francis Aguado; sisters, Shirley, Betty, and Gladys; her niece, who was a wonderful help in the past few months, Karen Linendoll; along with several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be private to the family and close friends on January 10, 2023, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, N.Y. 12804.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr T. and all members of the Glens Falls Hospital for their loving care of Pauline.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, N.Y. 12204.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.