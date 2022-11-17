Pauline Margaret (Beveridge) Duval

July 7, 1948—Nov. 14, 2022

HARTFORD — Pauline Margaret (Beveridge) Duval, age 74 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born on July 7, 1948, she was raised in Salem, NY, the daughter of Jean Kramer and Kenneth Beveridge.

Pauline worked at Kendall Sheridan and then Tyco from 1988-2012. Pauline met the love of her life, Pete Duval, and raised their family in Hartford, NY. They celebrated 48 years of marriage on January 3, 2020.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Pete Duval, granddaughter, Wrenee Jenkins and her brother, Kenneth Beveridge.

Surviving family members are: Nicole Boyle and her significant other David Domhoff of Queensbury, NY, Jeanne Duval Jenkins and her husband Peddie Jenkins, of Granville, NY, Wayne Duval and his wife Bonnie, of Argyle, NY; her grandchildren: Timothy and his wife Skye Boyle, Mia Grace Duval-Jenkins, Peddie II Jenkins, Solomon Jenkins, Crystal and her husband John Sherman; her great-grandchildren: Christopher, Kristen, Andrew, Aden, Amber, and Aria.

She loved to surprise people with her wit and tenacity. A gift of humor and zest. You just never knew what might come out of her mouth!

Pauline was known for having “sexy” legs. Her legs carried the weight of multiple illnesses and the gravity of dealing with her lost loved ones. They also brought joy when wearing clothing, sunbathing, and the satisfaction of knowing that she had a great pair.

The pride she felt for her daughters and grandchildren was ever-present. Always bragging to whoever would listen.

She loved with her whole heart. Never questioning, never wavering. Eternally, hopelessly in love with her husband and her family.

Pauline is with Pete again. Bickering, joking, loving on, and leaning into eternal life with her best friend.

There will not be a funeral or memorial service. Memorialize her by sharing laughter and love with your families.

There will not be a funeral or memorial service. Memorialize her by sharing laughter and love with your families.