Jan. 15, 1926—June 26, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Pauline M. Arnold, 96, a resident of Route 32S, passed away at home on Sunday, June 26, 2022 after a short illness.

Born Jan. 15, 1926 in Ballston Spa, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Fayko) Miller. She was born on the family farm in Ballston Spa and attended a one-room school house on East Line Rd.

Pauline graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1942 and went to work in the mail department at GE in Schenectady from 1942-1950. She married Daniel Arnold in Ballston Spa in May of 1947.

She enjoyed playing the piano and canning vegetables. She was a member of Court Stella Maris #396 in Schuylerville and was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Arnold in 2011; sister, Elizabeth Milchalko; and brother, John Miller.

Pauline had five children: Daniel, Michael and Stephen Arnold of Schuylerville, Paula (John) Hauprich of Columbia, SC, and Thomas Arnold (Sherri Warner) of Frederick, SD; sister, Olga Voehringer of Ballston Spa; four grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery on Burgoyne Rd., Schuylerville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

