Sept. 1, 1920 — Oct. 12, 2019
NORTH CREEK — Pauline L. Park, 99, of North Creek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home.
She was born Sept. 1, 1920 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Elizabeth (Colburn) LaRouche.
Pauline graduated from Glens Falls High School and worked for The Hometown Cleaners and The Fashion Shop in Glens Falls for several years.
She lived in Scottsdale, Arizona for 10 years and was very active there, enjoying dancing every evening with friends.
When she was growing up, Pauline loved spending time at the family camp in Loon Lake. She was a very outgoing person who cherished time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed dancing, reading, doing puzzles, walking and singing.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Park, who passed away in 2007; her son, Terry Park, who passed away in 1984; and her brothers and sisters, Father Leo LaRouche, Florence Seaman, Ernest LaRouche, Genevieve Renken, Robert LaRouche, Francis LaRouche and Paul LaRouche.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Frasier of Scottsdale, Arizona; her son, Michael Park and wife, Alyssa, of North Creek; her grandchildren, Jennifer Nicole Givens and husband, Jason, of Austin, Texas and Kayleigh Park, Brooke Cunningham and Lindsay Ireland of Queensbury; and her great-grandchildren, Brittni and Katarina Givens of Austin, Texas, Alexis Park and Evelyn Cavanaugh, Brynn and Marlei Cunningham, Taydem Watson and Lukka and Gabriella Allen.
A memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., South Glens Falls.
At the wishes of Pauline, no calling hours will be scheduled.
Burial will be with her husband and son at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Online condolences may be made at sbfuneralhome.com.
