March 17, 1922—Jan. 25, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Pauline L. Manchester, 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.

Born on March 17, 1922, in Oka, Quebec, Canada, and was the 8th child of the late Alcidas and Clarinda (Charette) Tessier.

Pauline moved from Canada to Glens Falls, NY in 1944, where she later met and married her husband Francis Manchester on Feb. 4, 1950 at St. Alphonsus Church. They were married for 46 years, until his passing in January of 1997.

Pauline was a proud Canadian who was born on an Irish holiday. She enjoyed her road trips to Canada, garage sales, x-country skiing in Crandall Park, walking the bike trail to Lake George and back to Glens Falls, WWF wrestling, berry picking and making jam, doing puzzles, making “Tortiere” for the family, tending to her lawn and flower gardens at her home on Second Street, and playing bingo at the fire department. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline is predeceased by her nine siblings: Yvette Vincent, Marguerite LaManque, Claire Comeau, Roger Tessier, Maurice Tessier, George Tessier, Georgette Pomainville, Willey Tessier, and Fernande Masson.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Linda (Peter) Miles of Fort Edward; loving grandmother known as Mim to her grandsons: Jason (Justine) Miles, Christopher (Karen) Miles; as well as her great-grandchildren: Kathyrn, Chloe, Norah and Nicholas Miles all of Fort Edward. She is also survived by her nieces: Monica Beaty, Collette Turner and Louise Miclette (deceased) and their families; and also several of her Canadian nieces and nephews.

At Pauline’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at St. Joseph Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Fort Hudson Activities Department, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to the Fort Edward Fire Department, 114 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

The family wishes to thank the entire Fort Hudson staff, especially her D wing family and Dr. Philip Gara for all the care and love given to Pauline during her time spent with them. She loved you all so much.

