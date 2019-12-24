Pauline L. Densmore

Pauline was also a big part of the Beautification Committee and has been a devoted member of the Corinth community, tirelessly contributing to make it a place we are proud to call home.

Pauline thoroughly enjoyed planning gatherings at her home, not only for her immediate family, and her very large extended family, but also for her friends and fellow committee and board members.

She enjoyed going on vacations with her husband and her family to Ocean City, New Jersey in the summers and enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s activities and events. She also enjoyed her weekend trips away with her daughters.

Pauline lived life to the fullest and always wanted the best for her family and community. She was a proud, strong woman, who tried to instill a strong work ethic and civic involvement in her family.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three siblings, Kathryn Lavery, Harold “Junior” Towers and Donald Towers.