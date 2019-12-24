July 28, 1929 — Dec. 20, 2019
CORINTH — Pauline L. Densmore, 90, a lifelong resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord, Friday evening, Dec. 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 28, 1929 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mabel (Gurney) Towers.
Pauline graduated from Corinth High School in 1946, and attended Albany Business College.
She married Irving Densmore on Aug. 28, 1955 in Connecticut, and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. Along with her husband, Irv, she owned and operated Densmore Funeral Home, Inc. in Corinth for many years, serving as the company bookkeeper and Irv keeper. Irv passed away Dec. 19, 1997 following 42 years of marriage.
Pauline was devoted to the community of Corinth. She was elected to the Corinth Central School Board of Education and was later elected to the Corinth Village Board. She was the chairperson of the Town of Corinth Plan of Action Committee, which was mainly responsible for the conception and funding for the Corinth River Walkway.
She was the driving force behind the Pagenstetcher Park Project in which a pavilion was built. Pauline was one of the main architects in the vision of the Upper Hudson Railway and the refurbishment of the Corinth Depot. She was involved with the Corinth Theater Guild and the was the co-founder of The Hometown Christmas celebration.
Pauline was also a big part of the Beautification Committee and has been a devoted member of the Corinth community, tirelessly contributing to make it a place we are proud to call home.
Pauline thoroughly enjoyed planning gatherings at her home, not only for her immediate family, and her very large extended family, but also for her friends and fellow committee and board members.
She enjoyed going on vacations with her husband and her family to Ocean City, New Jersey in the summers and enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren’s activities and events. She also enjoyed her weekend trips away with her daughters.
Pauline lived life to the fullest and always wanted the best for her family and community. She was a proud, strong woman, who tried to instill a strong work ethic and civic involvement in her family.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three siblings, Kathryn Lavery, Harold “Junior” Towers and Donald Towers.
Survivors include seven children, Michael Densmore of Woodstock, James Densmore (Yancy) of Saratoga Springs, David Densmore (Diane) of Lake Luzerne, Stephen Densmore (Jacqueline) of Montgomery, Dee Finkenstadt (John) of Central Square, Michele Funiciello (Dieter) of Saratoga Springs, and Robert Densmore (Kathleen) of Corinth; 11 grandchildren, Molly Densmore of Brooklyn, Jessica Densmore of Corinth, Kelly Densmore of Charlotte, North Carolina, Aaron and Joshua Densmore of Reading, California, Sophia D’Amico of Manlius, Christian Densmore (Allie) of Ballston Spa, Courtney Densmore of Corinth, Rachel Densmore of Lake Luzerne, Ami and Aki Densmore of New Paltz; two great-grandsons, Trevor and Jackson Caradonna of Corinth; five siblings, Gene Towers (Shelly) of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Veda Boggs (Russell) of Corinth, Terrance Towers (Patsy) of Corinth, Richard Towers of Alaska, and Carolyn Watulak (Gary) of Rutland, Vermont.; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Pauline’s life will be held at noon, Saturday, Dec. 28, at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, 243 Main St., Corinth with Lane Schermerhorn, and the Rev. Jason Proctor, co-officiating.
A private burial will be held at Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Peter Gray, Kim Straight, the staff at the Pines, and Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Pauline during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to any Corinth organization or charity of one’s choice.
