Pauline K. Anderson

April 11, 1943 - July 8, 2023

QUEENSBURY - Pauline K. Anderson, loving wife of Eugene Anderson, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home under Hospice care.

Born April 11, 1943 in the Town of Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Julia (Krebs) Vidnansky, Sr.

Pauline and Gene moved West after their wedding in Las Vegas. They lived in California, Nevada, and Utah for a combined 52 years, returning to New York where she grew up, to be close to family members. Her love of shopping, cooking, gardening, gambling, and visiting casinos brought her years of loving life.

Also, her many different cats were an important part of her life. She and Gene enjoyed all major sports and entertainment wherever they lived.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Paul Vidnansky, Jr. and John Vidnansky.; and sisters: Anna Macica and Millie Brown.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Eugene Anderson of Queensbury; her sister, Rose Thivierge of Schuylerville; in-laws, Evelyn Anderson and Lee and Joan Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.

Memorial can be made in her memory to North Shore Animal League, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

