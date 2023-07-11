Pauline K. Anderson
April 11, 1943 - July 8, 2023
QUEENSBURY - Pauline K. Anderson, loving wife of Eugene Anderson, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home under Hospice care.
Born April 11, 1943 in the Town of Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Julia (Krebs) Vidnansky, Sr.
Pauline and Gene moved West after their wedding in Las Vegas. They lived in California, Nevada, and Utah for a combined 52 years, returning to New York where she grew up, to be close to family members. Her love of shopping, cooking, gardening, gambling, and visiting casinos brought her years of loving life.
Also, her many different cats were an important part of her life. She and Gene enjoyed all major sports and entertainment wherever they lived.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Paul Vidnansky, Jr. and John Vidnansky.; and sisters: Anna Macica and Millie Brown.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Eugene Anderson of Queensbury; her sister, Rose Thivierge of Schuylerville; in-laws, Evelyn Anderson and Lee and Joan Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at Flynn Bros., Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Schuylerville.
Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.
Memorial can be made in her memory to North Shore Animal League, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.