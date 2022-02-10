Pauline Baker

Jan. 12, 1938 — Feb. 5, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Pauline Baker, 84, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2022.

Born on Jan. 12, 1938, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Helen (Griffin) Wescott.

Pauline enjoyed watching her soaps and NASCAR races, completing puzzles, and having yard sales when she was able to. Anybody who has been to her house knows of her affinity for lighthouses. Pauline enjoyed crocheting blankets to keep busy and gifted them to her family, which they will now treasure more with her passing.

Besides her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Donovan Baker in 1973 and her daughter Donna Warner in 2021.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Chuck (Rhonda) Wescott of South Glens Falls, Irving (Crystal) Baker of Queensbury, John (Mindy) Baker, Sr. of Queensbury, and Jason Baker of Queensbury; she leaves behind her sister Hazel King of Fort Edward; brothers: Merwin Wescott of Hudson Falls and Robert Wescott; and nieces and nephews.

Pauline also leaves behind many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren: Michael and Nicole Warner (Lucas); Brandi Warner (Andraya, Kaliyah), Amy Wescott Bush, Michael Wescott, Roxi Smith (Anthony, Tristin, David, Aryanna), Judith Baker, John Baker, Jr., Savanna Baker (Zachary, Alana), Katie Baker (Angelina, Andrew, Kevin), and Donovan Baker (Isabella).

At Pauline’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.