SARATOGA — Pauline B. Shaw, longtime resident of Embury Apartments and more recently of The Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, passed away on August 12, 2022, at the age of 100.

She was the daughter of Roscoe and Janie Bain of Argyle. She graduated from Argyle High School in June of 1939.

She was a lifetime member of the Fortsville United Methodist Church, and the fellowship of the church was very important to her. She was a member for 73 years and joined the church in April 1949.

Pauline was very active in the church as superintendent, teaching Sunday School, and working with the youth of the church when she was younger. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women. She was saddened in her later years when she could no longer work on church suppers, make apple pies, and participate in all of the activities of the church.

Pauline also enjoyed working as the assistant in the Moreau 4-H Boys Club when her children were young.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Doris Rogers and her husband, Stanley and their son, James Rogers; her twin sister, Eileen Sherman and her husband, William; her sister, Anna McKernon and her husband, Clifford (Chip) and their son, Craig McKernon; her sister, Marion Gillis and her husband, Addison and their son, Howard Gillis; her brother, Roscoe Bain (Rock) and sister-in-law, Helen Walsh Bain, and her daughter, Diane Shaw and son-in-law, Stanley Cornell.

Pauline is survived by two of her three children: R. Douglas Shaw (Sylvia), Janie Cornell (Alan Fritz); her sister-in-law, Bette Bain; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great granddaughters. Terri (Mike) Mahanor, (Elizabeth, Emily, Mitchel and Anna), Jeff (Debbie) Shaw, (Blaine and Angelia (Karley and McKenna), Brenden and Katie), Wendy Loftus, (Jonathan, Nicolas and David), Cindy (Chad) Prevost, (Mathew and Denise (Aria), Larissa, and Dustin).

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Fortsville United Methodist Church, 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY, 12831.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon following the calling hour at the church.

Burial will be at the Gansevoort Cemetery following the service.

Donations in Pauline’s memory may be given to the Fortsville United Methodist Church UMW (United Methodist Women) at 402 Fortsville Road, Gansevoort, NY, 12831.

For online condolences and to view Pauline’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.