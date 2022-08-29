April 25, 1944—Aug. 9, 2022

GLENS FALLS/DEWEY, AZ — Pauline Ann LaValley, 78, of Glens Falls, NY and Dewey, AZ passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Chandler Regional Hospital in Chandler, AZ. Born on April 25, 1944 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Alfred L. LaValley and Julienne M. (Belisle) LaValley. Pauline was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School.

She was employed for 27 years at Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Pauline was a communicant of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Glens Falls, NY and St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley, AZ.

Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Edward F. LaValley and Paul J. LaValley. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne M. LaValley; and brothers: Louis (Helen) LaValley and John (Patricia) LaValley; nephew, Edward (Elaine) LaValley; numerous cousins and their families as well as the the many good friends she made in her life.

A celebration of Pauline’s life will be held at a later date. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to The American Heart Association or the Helen Keller Foundation.