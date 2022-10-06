Oct. 28, 1926—Oct. 1, 2022

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Pauline A. Dennison passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Oct. 1, 2022.

Pauline was born on Oct. 28, 1926, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cook.

She worked at Telescope Casual Furniture for many years. Pauline was a very independent woman. She was a wonderful mother to her four children. She enjoyed crosswords and a good card game. Afternoons would find her enjoying soap operas.

Pauline was predeceased by all but one sibling; daughter, Susan and her husband Donald; her son, Douglas and his wife Joyce; daughter, Diane Dufour and her husband Edward. The last surviving sibling is James Cook of CA. She was blessed with several grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Friend may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She will be laid to rest with Donald at 1:15 p.m. at the North Granville Cemetery.