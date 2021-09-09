Nov. 12, 1948—June 5, 2021

WHITEHALL — In the early morning hours of June 5, 2021, Paula Ruth Gordon was reunited with her son, Shawn Lee Austin; her parents: Paul and Beverly Gordon; and her brother, Paul in heaven.

Paula was born November 12, 1948, in Whitehall, New York. After completing high school, she spent many years away, until returning to live a quiet life taking care of her cats and watching her favorite shows. She enjoyed the little things, like talking on the phone to her special friend, Mike Belden, and loved spending time with her son, Charles Austin and his partner, Dulcie Gibbs.

Along with her son, Charles, she is survived by her sister, Jackie Charpentier and her husband, Gary; Jackie’s son, Jason Ingleston and his daughter, Sage (Paula’s honorary granddaughter); brother, Keith and his wife, Anne Gordon and their children: Brad Gordon, Tiffany (Matt) Touchette and her children: Mya and Kayden; her brother, Joe Gordon, who helped take care of her in her last couple years, and friend, Ken Bartholomew.

“The Strength of life has no measure so hold on to today like a treasure.”

A graveside service will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in the Greenmount Cemetery, with Rev. Kevin Gebo officiating.