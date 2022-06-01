March 19, 1946 - May 27, 2022
POTTERSVILLE — Paula Jo Hansen, 76, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born March 19, 1946, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Muriel (Daley) Acker.
Paula was a retired purchaser for Festo Corporation in Islandia, NY, where they manufactured industrial equipment. She moved to Pottersville in 1994 and enjoyed the Adirondacks. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Hansen. Survivors include her son, Brian M. Maniscalco of Pottersville; one brother, Harold (Virginia) Acker of Centerport, NY; one sister, Lori Varease of Vermont; five grandchildren: Manny Maniscalco, Mason Heppell, Dominic Maniscalco, Brooklyn Maniscalco and John Palazzo.
At Paula's request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.