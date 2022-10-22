Jan. 31, 1936—Oct. 18, 2022

NORTH CREEK — Heaven sent, Paula Elizabeth Nevins returned Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

She was born January 31, 1936 in Thurman, NY.

For Paula, HOME truly was her HEART! She was the complete package and shared her LOVE, LIFE, WISDOM, PATIENCE, HUMOR, SELFLESSNESS and HAPPINESS with family and friends alike! Also, one of her favorite days of the year was April Fool’s Day, too many stories for one page!

During her last few days at home, our mom was sharing stories, singing songs like “Hello Mudda Hello Fadder” and The 1950’s Pepsi jingle, all with a smile on her face. Enjoying her past and present together!

Because of the LOVE shared by our mom, HOME was fondly named Nevins’ Knoll by her daughter Cindy. Cindy was always taught and reminds us every day that spirits live on in our hearts. We know where to find you when we need you!

Throughout her life, Paula and her son Vincent had many cherished heart-to-heart conversations only a son and mother can have! To the moon and back mom, LOVE Laura!

Mom recently told Debbie, “We couldn’t be any closer!” Mom was also always thankful for Jim’s tolerance of Laura, “Poor Jim.”

Grandma was always there to listen and lend some thoughts for Shawn, Megan and Alex. We will always cherish our trips to Thurman and the library with grandma. What’s bad gas grandma? Grandma was always thankful for all of Alex’s help around the house. Some songs and poems she shared were “I Love You a Bushel and a Peck,” “Baby Bumble Bee.” We’ll all continue to learn and grow from our mom and grandmother!

Mom always enjoyed regular visits and was eager to hear family updates from Arlene and Willy, Jane and Lowell. Friends were always welcome to share a cup of coffee and trade moments in time.

Predeceased by her love of 65 years, Vincent D. Nevins, parents Rose and Paul Mosher, Lelah and Dan Nevins, Loren Eddy, and her sister’s family, Sylvia, Don, Jeff and Jim Birch.

Left to cherish her memory: Cindy, Vincent and Debbie, Laura and Jim, Shawn, Megan and Alex, Arlene and Willie, Jane and Lowell, Tammy and Mickey, Greg and Mary, Lori and Toni, Kevin and Crystal, Jeff and Kelly, Joyce, Holly and Monty, Lori, Mike and Mary.

With a warm heart, Paula also enjoyed her family with four legs: Gizmo, Bandit, Sammy, Ollie, Smokey, Lilly and Harley.

Our mom always liked sharing fond memories and stories of her cherished life. Please feel free to jot down and send any mutual shared memories you would like for her family to have.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made either to South Glens Falls Dance-A-Thon, in memory of Hillarie Mosher, her niece or to Pet Connection as seen on Channel 10 of Albany, NY.

Paula’s mother Rose always said, “Never goodbye, only see you later.” We’ll carry you in our hearts until we see you later MOM, GRANDMA and FRIEND!

A memorial service to celebrate Paula’s life will be conducted at noon Monday, October 24, 2022 at Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.

