WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Paula Dodge Earle, 62, of Woodland Park (formerly of Wayne), New Jersey passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
She was born in Hudson Falls, and attended Hudson Falls High School and Green Mountain College. She married her prince, Robert W. Earle and was the mother to her pride and joy, Kaitlyn Rose Earle.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2012; and by her parents, Paul and Marcella Dodge; her brother, Phillip Dodge; and her sister, Judith Dodge Dunham.
During her career, Paula was engaged in many aspects of fashion on both retail management and wholesale sides of industry. She always strived for success and a new knowledge base with every opportunity. Known for her creativity, she loved decorating, cooking, holidays, horticulture, music, and camping. She especially loved “her” Lake George.
Paula leaves her daughter, Kaitlyn Rose Earle; brothers-in-law, Kevin Earle, Geoffrey Earle, Robert Peterson and Peter Dunham; along with sister-in-law, Cathie Mattei; her nieces, Elizabeth Earle Coakley, Amie Dodge Fay, Jennifer Dodge McSweeney and Susan Dunham; and nephews, Bradford Earle, Scott Dunham and Brian Dunham. She is also survived by lifelong friends, Gisele Freed and Theresa Fink; and Beth Smith, college hi-jinx partner, godmother to her daughter and best friend until the very end, along with her husband Roger and daughter Brianna.
Special thanks to John Kruse and Louise Alvers, Al Forgione and Virginia Maniero-Forgione, Brian and Sandy Donovan, and Nancy Montesano, all special friends who helped us manage our day to day lives while she fought. She was fortunate to have so many people who loved her.
A service in Paula’s memory will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Pequannock Township Engine Company 2 by visiting home.ptfd-co2.org or send donation to Pequannock Engine Company 2, PO Box 217, Pequannock, NJ 07440.
