May 30, 1971—March 10, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Paula Ashline (Condon), 50, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in an accident on I-87.

Born on May 30, 1971 in Nyack, NY, she was the daughter of Larry and Joanne Sansalone.

Paula attended Queensbury High School. She went on to work for Atherton Painting as a painter/restorer.

She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family. She also loved crystal digging.

Paula is predeceased by her father Larry Sansalone.

Paula is survived by her mother, Joanne Sansalone; her siblings: Kevin Abrams, Edward Wright, Kim Weiss and Heather Weiss; her niece Amelia Reuben; her husband Tim Condon, Sr.; her five sons: Tim Condon, Jr., Mike Condon, Chris Condon, Justin Condon and Joey Condon. She is also survived by her beloved 12 grandchildren; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There are no services at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.