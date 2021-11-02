May 8, 1961—Oct. 30, 2021

DAY — Paula A. White, 60, passed away Saturday morning, October 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on May 8, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Phyllis (Shayne) Croissant. She was a 1980 graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Paula married the love of her life, Patrick White on September 26, 1987 in Lake Luzerne. Together, they enjoyed 34 years of marriage.

Paula was employed as a House Leader for the NYS Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. She retired from the Hadley House after 30 years of employment in July of 2020. Her selfless commitment extended to her home where she was a family care provider for the last 30 years.

Paula celebrated life in all that she did. She was a devoted mother and wife, her greatest enjoyment came from being with her family. Paula loved tending her flowers, avid sports fan and cared for her animals. She could often be found soaking up the sun somewhere special on her boat. Paula loved camping and would most likely be found dancing and twirling around the campfire. She would never be seen without her high heels and lipstick on. One of her true pleasures which she passed on to her children was shopping.

She is survived by her husband Patrick White; daughter, Brittany (Amber Dennison) White of Lake Luzerne; son, Shane White of Day; brothers: Glenn (Shirley) Croissant of Hadley and Dale (Tammy) Wood of Pawleys Island, SC; nieces: Katrina Croissant and Tonya Wood; and a nephew, Eric Wood; as well as several cousins. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Michael (Kim) White of Lake Luzerne; sister-in-law, Michelle (Tom) Coratolo of Hadley; nieces: Casandra (Devon) Hutchinson of Queensbury; Taylor Coratolo of Hadley; brother-in-law Tim (Tanya) White; and nephew Max White of SC.

Paula will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was full of life with a laugh that was contagious. Paula brought joy and happiness to many, she was full of love and gave it to many. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.

Friends may call Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit