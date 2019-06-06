October 22, 1950 — June 4, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Paula A. (O’Connell) Cipperly, 68, of Queensbury, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a determined effort to survive breast cancer.
Born on Oct. 22, 1950 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of Joseph Perell and Yolanda Poli. Paula also lived in Saranac.
Paula graduated with an associate degree in accounting.
She was an accounting manager at Warren Washington Mental Health Association.
Some of her enjoyments included her career, painting, stained glass, traveling, musicals, theaters, attending hockey games and helping at fundraisers and events of her husband’s Glens Falls Lion Club.
On Dec. 7, 1997 in Glens Falls, she married Richard Cipperly.
Paula was a member of the Sanford’s Ridge United Methodist Church, Glens Falls Medical Mission Board and also the Queensbury Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, Paula was predeceased by her brother, Roland Perell, who passed away in service in the Korean War.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Cipperly; her children, Rebecca (Scott) Langlois of Chazy Lake and Christopher O’Connell of Mooers; stepchildren Carolyn Cipperly of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Brian Cipperly of Washington, DC and Matthew Cipperly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Colton Langlois, Zachary Collado and Chasidy O’Connell; and several great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Chesney officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
In loving memory of Paula, contributions may be made to Amy Carpenter Fund, WWAMH, 3043 Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the volunteers and staff of High Peaks Hospice and Glens Falls Hospital Oncology and C.R. Wood Cancer Center Staff.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
