Oct. 11, 1929—Feb. 12, 2022

GREENWICH — Paul Willette, 92, a resident of Greenwich, was called back to his Lord on Saturday, February 12, 2022, peacefully at his residence. His passing occurred just seventeen days following the death his wife Mary Rose Willette. Paul and Mary Rose had been happily married for 67 years.

He was born in Greenwich, NY on October 11, 1929, to the late Paul, Sr. and Laura (Borden) Willette.

Paul grew up in Clarks Mills and graduated from Schuylerville High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving his country proudly from 1947-1951. After returning home from the Navy, Paul met the love of his life, and married Mary Rose Brock at Saint Joseph’s Church, July 3, 1954.

Paul was a devoted Catholic and member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. He and Mary Rose volunteered at their church faithfully, especially during the holidays. Paul and Mary Rose enjoyed traveling, cruises, and bus trips with the Greenwich Senior Citizens Club. He loved his God, valued hard work and cared deeply for others.

Paul was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Just this past December, he retired from Hannaford in Greenwich after 20+ years. Paul was well known throughout the community for his friendly demeanor, kind heart and smile. Prior to Hannaford, Paul retired from Kmart and had worked many other jobs throughout his life.

Paul will be missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Rose, his parents and eight siblings.

He is survived by his godson David Little of Queensbury; and his dear friend Reverend David Kelley.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 36 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Burial will be held in the spring in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 36 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.