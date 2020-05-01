Paul Sargeant Sherwood
0 entries

Paul Sargeant Sherwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Sargeant Sherwood

Dec. 19, 1939 — April 28, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Paul Sargeant Sherwood, 80, a resident of Hudson Falls passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

He was born Dec. 19, 1939 in Boonville, New York, to the late Warren and Harriet (Sperry) Sherwood.

Paul was a jack of all trades and master of none, he had many jobs throughout his lifetime. He worked for the Gideon Putnam Hotel, Town of Cambridge, GE in Schenectady, Greenwich Central School and his last employment the Montcalm Restaurant in Lake George. He was a hard worker his entire life and in his free time he enjoyed bowling.

His greatest pride and joy in life was his children, grandchildren and family whom he loved dearly.

Survivors include his beloved children Ronda Sherwood of Fort Edward, Tonya, and Scott Sherwood of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren Paige Neilson, Lita, Raymond and Hudson Sherwood; his former wives Nancy and Linda; his brother Mark Sherwood; his sister Linda Staten and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Paul will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donation’s in his memory may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, 75 Schuyler St., Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Sherwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News