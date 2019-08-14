{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 25, 1940 — Aug. 10, 2019

LOW HAMPTON — Paul Robert “Pete” Bunker, 79, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Glens Falls, after a brief illness.

He was born Jan. 25, 1940 in Benson, Vermont, the son of John N. Bunker and Marion Elsie (Loomis) Bunker.

Pete graduated from Whitehall High School. While in school, he was active in 4-H. He served in the Army National Guard for eight years.

His places of employment included Hales and Hunter Grain Co. in Poultney, General Mills Grain Co. in Fair Haven, General Electric and Ciba Geigy until his retirement. He continued to work with his parents on their farm and took it over in 1985, along with his nephew. He continued to work the farm every day until his death.

He is survived by his five siblings, Marion Turner of Rutland, Vermont, Florence (Chuck) Pickett of South Glens Falls, John “Jack” (Barb) Bunker of Whitehall, Eugene “Gene” (Sue) Bunker of Whitehall and Marjorie “Marge” Christy of Low Hampton. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pete was predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Albert, who worked his farm with him.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, Vermont. A reception will follow at American Legion Post 83, Main Street, Whitehall.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Future Farmers of America at National FFA Organization, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960.

