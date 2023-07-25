Aug. 20, 1948—July 20, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Paul R. Hayes, 74, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Albany Medical Center following a short illness.

Born Aug. 20, 1948 in Granville, NY, he was the son of the late Willie and Ruth (Lopez) Hayes.

Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. After his return home, he married Marjorie Rabine on April 15, 1971 in Glens Falls.

Paul was employed by several flooring business in the area including Bi-Lo Carpet and Floormasters.

In addition, he was extremely dedicated to the VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury, and could often be found there helping out to maintain the building and see friends. He enjoyed playing cards, going to the stock car races, area fairs, and casinos.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Marjorie Hayes; his children: Debbie Woodcock (Charlie) and Paul Hayes; his grandchildren: Amanda Woodcock, Carissa Millington (Brandon), and Nicolas Woodcock; his siblings: Shirley Ogden (Tracy), Linda Breault (Bruce), Charlie Hayes (Shelly), and David Hayes (Beth); several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including his special niece, Julie Goodale who was always there for Paul and Margie; and his beloved French Bulldog, Dusty.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A service will follow the calling hour at noon with Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Burial will follow the services at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

