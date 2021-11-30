Dec. 8, 1945—Nov. 26, 2021

FORT EDWARD — Paul R. Colvin Sr., 75, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 8, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY, Paul was the son of the late Horace and Edith (Wade) Colvin.

He graduated from Argyle Central School. On August 14, 1965, Paul married Charlene Bounds of Greenwich, NY. They moved to Fort Edward, where they lived for over 50 years.

Paul worked at Nibco for over 10 years, was a carrier for The Post-Star for over 30 years, worked in sales at Ringer’s Car Dealership, and was a greeter at Wal-Mart.

Paul loved bowling and was both the Secretary and Treasurer of the Men’s Fortune 150 Bowling League at Broadway Lanes. On June 2, 2019, he was inducted into the Adirondack USBC Hall of Fame.

He loved coaching a variety of sports, including basketball and volleyball for the students at Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church & Academy. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. He enjoyed collecting owl figurines and tending to his beautiful rose gardens.

Most of all, Paul was a man of great faith. His favorite Hymn was The Old Rugged Cross. He was a member of GGFBBC for over 40 years and served in many capacities within the church.

In addition to his parents, Paul is predeceased by his sisters; Lorraine Aldous, Beatrice Tilford, and Carol Ward (Hiram), his brother Ronald Colvin, and his son-in-law David Barker.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 56 years, Charlene Colvin; his children: Paul Colvin, Jr. (Terri), James Colvin (Laura), Sherry Terrio (Ronald), Thomas Colvin (Jolean), Steven Colvin (Amy), Stephanie Barker, Lena Towers (Michael), and June Murdock (Jeff); 20 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren (with one on the way); his sister Jody Colvin; his brother Edward Colvin (Diane); his sister-in-law Joan Colvin; his brother-in-law Chuck Tilford; his uncle Pat Wade; as well as numerous nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Greater Glens Falls Bible Baptist Church, 1 1/2 West Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Guy Goodell officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Paul’s name can be made to the C. David Barker Scholarship Fund, c/o the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfunerlhome.com.