Aug. 19, 1941 — May 3, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Paul R. Bingaman Jr. passed into the arms of his loving Savior on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital. Paul was 78 years old and died of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Born Aug. 19, 1941, to Margaret Heim and Paul R. Bingaman Sr. in Northumberland, Pennsylvania.

Paul was a special education teacher for nearly 30 years at Queensbury Middle School and was also chairman of the special ed department. Paul loved going to Maine in the summer and was an avid artistic painter. He also enjoyed going to Lake Placid several times a year and going on long car rides. He truly loved our kitty, Pearl, and had a very special relationship with her.

In addition to his parents, a daughter, Amy, preceded him in death. He is survived by his longtime partner and husband, Kenneth Ballard of Fort Edward and a daughter, Betsy Bingaman of Owosso, Michigan

At Paul’s request, he will be cremated, and there are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held sometime this summer.

Also, a special thank you to our Health and care Aides Tom and Ernie Ball-Brooks who were also very good friends

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

