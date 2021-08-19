Paul Peregrim

ARGYLE — Paul Peregrim, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with his loving wife by his side. He was the son of the late Lester and Anna Peregrim. Paul was the devoted husband to Shirley Peregrim. They were married for 38 years.

Paul enjoyed spending time with his entire family. He always had a project going. Paul was not a man to sit idle. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Paul’s favorite things to do were feeding the stray cat that came up to his back door nightly as well as the birds and the deer. He was a meat and potatoes kind of guy.

In addition to his wife; Paul is survived by his children: Edward J. (Kristina) Peregrim, Byron H. (Karen) Peregrim, Keith L. (Susan) Peregrim; stepchildren: Elwaine Guilder, Ron (Sue) Guilder, Bonnie (Walt) Caprood and Ralph (Rene) Guilder; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Julia (Manuel) Ballestero; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Paul is predeceased by his sons, Paul L. Peregrim, Kenneth L. Peregrim, and Brian S. Peregrim; stepson, Roy Guilder; and siblings, Tom, Mike, John, Tim, Catherine, Mary and Helen.