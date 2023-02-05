July 23, 1934—Feb. 1, 2023

FORT MILLER — Paul P. Major, age 88, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023 in his home.

Born on July 23, 1934 in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Renewa (King) Major.

In 1951, Paul graduated from Hudson Falls High School and then went on to own and operate The Clock Works in Schenectady for 49 years.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Ina and brother, Harold.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary C. Major; his daughters: Nancy (Brian) Walsh and Joan (Tony) Almeida; stepson, William (Kelly) Creaser; stepdaughter, Janice (Albert) Gunderman; his siblings Ilene, Robert (Kay), Donald, Iva and Irma (Donald); and his grandchildren: Elizabeth Almeida and James Creaser.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In Paul’s memory, donations can be made to Fort Miller Reformed Church, 1239 Fort Miller Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.