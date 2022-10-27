April 25, 1942—Oct. 23, 2022

WHITEHALL — Paul O. Boule, 80, of County Route 12, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in his sleep after a long illness.

Born on April 25, 1942 in Rutland, VT, he was the son of the late Oville and Rita (Leonard) Boule.

Paul was a U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War serving from 1962-1966. He married Leah Barber on Jan. 22, 1966. They were married for 56 years.

Paul was a self-employed construction contractor and trucker, he also retired as a correctional officer at the Washington Correctional Facility in Comstock, after fifteen years of service.

His lifelong interest was farming, producing maple syrup, fishing and hunting. Everyone was a new friend to him, and he was generous and outgoing. He always found some way to make a job fun even if it wasn’t his favorite.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his siblings: Nancy Keith, Bonnie Smith, Terrence Boule, John Boule and his in-laws, Earl and Betty Barber.

Besides his wife; he is survived by two sons: Ian and Aaron (Heidi); two brothers: James (Patricia) of Brooksville, FL and Tim (Karen) of Fair Haven, VT; sister-in-law, Gail Boule of Fort Ann; four grandsons: Joshua (Amanda), Preston (Megan), Gavin (Madison) and Aaron (Zoya); great-grandchildren: Preslie, Rose, Zayda, and Theron; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at the Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven, VT, with Father Steven Scarmozzino officiating. Committal service will follow in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, NY with full military honors conducted by the Whitehall American Legion Post 83.

Paul’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

