May 31, 1947—June 3, 2022

On Friday, June 3, 2022 Paul Michael Kasuba, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, passed away at age 75. Paul was born May 31, 1947, in Poultney, VT. He lived in Poultney until he moved with his loving wife, Gladys Leona Kasuba.

He put his wife on the most loving pedestal. Paul and Gladys did everything together and were married for 53 years, together for 60 years total, and had eight children. Together they worked in quarries and started their own company called P&Gs. Paul and Gladys’s company consisted of selling slate in various forms to companies all around. Together they created beautiful stone walls and splash of flower beds. Their children also helped with the business.

Paul’s specialty was making people laugh. Paul was a joker, a person that did not like negativity. Paul would talk to anybody about anything. He had a special way of making people feel joy. He was a problem solver and knew how to fix everything. “If there is a will there is a way.”

He enjoyed being with his family, especially late nights with his wife, Gladys, and his youngest son George Kasuba. Every night they would watch TV and play on their tablets and wait for the 11 o’clock news. Paul enjoyed having coffee with his wife, Gladys, every day. He also loved fishing with his grandsons and sons, Cole Horner, Brian Horner, and Micheal Kasuba. If he wasn’t fishing, drinking coffee, watching the news, or spending time with his wife and youngest son, you would find Paul at every garage sale. He loved finding the deals and swapping items. Paul loved garage saling.

Paul and Gladys Kasuba raised eight kids, Paul, David, Ray, Danny, Corinna, Micheal, Caroline, and George Kasuba. He had many family members who loved him dearly. George Kasuba, his youngest son, was by his every step of the day. Paul called George his “number one man,” or “cool kid.”

The families that live through Paul, to keep his legacy alive, are George Kasuba his youngest, Paul Kasuba, Jr., and his three children, Kristina, Steven, and Paula, each of them have children of their own, making Paul a great-grandfather. Paul, Jr. is married to Anna. Paul’s son, David Kasuba did not have children of his own but did have stepchildren with his wife Penny who is now deceased. Ray Kasuba and Regina (now divorced) had three children, Gina, Mary, and Ray, Jr. Kasuba. Each of those grandchildren has children of their own. Ray Kasuba is recently with Susan, together they visited almost every day. Paul’s son Danny Kasuba is married to Julie Kasuba, together they have four children, Danny, Jr., Caitlyn, Maryann, and Tracy Kasuba who passed away. Maryann has one child. Paul’s son Micheal Kasuba and Shannon have two children, Mason and Olivia. Micheal has other children as well. Paul’s daughter Caroline and Adam have children, Adam, Jr., Paul, Robin, Conner, Caleb, and Patience. They loved spending time with his grandfather. Paul’s daughter Corinna and Brian (now divorced) had five children, Paul (now deceased at a young age), Gladys, Brian, Chelsey, and Cole Horner. Corinna is now with Robby.

Gladys and Paul raised Gladys, Chelsey, Brian, and Cole Horner for all of their lives. They were their parents. Paul and Gladys Kasuba on paper were their grandparents but in life, every day was their father and mother. Paul was a father to all of them. They loved him like a father and will miss him every day. They are endlessly grateful for both Paul and Gladys for saving them and being the parents they always deserved. Cole Horner still lives with Gladys (grandma). Brian lives with his girlfriend Aleisha in Granville. Chelsey and her boyfriend Dennis live together in Saratoga. Gladys and her boyfriend, David, have one son together, David, Jr. They loved their grandfather and father so much.

Paul enjoyed spending time with everyone. Whether it was having coffee with his wife, watching TV and shaking it with George, fishing, working out back, making up stories, cooking his world-famous french fries, or trading things with everyone he knew. We will always remember what he taught us, from life lessons, how to fix everything, to how to cook. Paul was the most amazing family man. We all have great memories with him and will carry those memories each and every day in our hearts. Paul Kasuba will forever be known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and brother.

Funeral service will be on June 9, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m at King’s Funeral Home, Granville NY.