BRADENTON, FL — Paul M. Wells of Bradenton, Florida and formerly of Warrensburg, NY passed into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior. Paul was born in Danvers, Massachusets on April 4, 1939 to Merwin and Florence Wells. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1967. Paul married the love of his life, Gaynell Hayes of Brant Lake, NY on July 1, 1964. They lived on Schroon River Road, Warrensburg until Paul retired from Finch & Pryun after 32 years. They permanently moved to Braden Castle Park, Florida in 2008.