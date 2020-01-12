BOLTON LANDING — Paul L. Vega, 77, of Bolton Landing, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Brooklyn, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Annette (Petrucelli) Vega.

He graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest, New Jersey and attended Drew University before transferring to Kent State University where he began radio broadcasting. He was involved with sales, broadcasting, and advertising for much of his career, but he was especially proud of his work as the station manager of WYLR FM 95.9 and WWSC AM 1450.

For many years, Paul lived up at “the farm” on Sutter Mountain in Warren County, before eventually settling in the village of Bolton Landing. An avid boater in his prime, Paul loved taking family and friends water skiing on Lake George and Mohawk Lake, New Jersey.

Always a clever jokester with an inquisitive and curious mind, he was a consummate conversationalist who loved to engage in witty banter with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving son, Victor Vega and daughter-in-law, Laura Vega; siblings, Janet Escott, Richard Fairchild, Christine Juckett, and Elizabeth Casey; many nieces and nephews who affectionately knew him as “Funcle Paul”; and his beloved friend, Carol Bromley. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his son, Robert Paul Vega.

