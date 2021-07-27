June 10, 1928—July 26, 2021

HADLEY — Paul Kruger, Jr., age 93, of Route 9N, passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning, July 26, 2021 with his family by his side.

Born on June 10, 1928 in Wilton, he was the son of the late Paul and Josephine Kruger. He was a graduate of Saratoga High School. He served as a mechanic and as a member of the honor guard in the United States Air Force in the late 1940’s.

Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Paul continued working as a mechanic at Mohawk Chevrolet through the 1950s and 1960s. He later worked at Salisbury Chevrolet in Scotia.

He was married to Vivian (Scoville) Kruger. Mrs. Kruger passed away on October 21, 2013.

Paul enjoyed working on cars, NASCAR, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, two grandsons: Daniell Kruger and Brian Cromie; one brother, Bill Kruger.