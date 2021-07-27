June 10, 1928—July 26, 2021
HADLEY — Paul Kruger, Jr., age 93, of Route 9N, passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning, July 26, 2021 with his family by his side.
Born on June 10, 1928 in Wilton, he was the son of the late Paul and Josephine Kruger. He was a graduate of Saratoga High School. He served as a mechanic and as a member of the honor guard in the United States Air Force in the late 1940’s.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Paul continued working as a mechanic at Mohawk Chevrolet through the 1950s and 1960s. He later worked at Salisbury Chevrolet in Scotia.
He was married to Vivian (Scoville) Kruger. Mrs. Kruger passed away on October 21, 2013.
Paul enjoyed working on cars, NASCAR, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, two grandsons: Daniell Kruger and Brian Cromie; one brother, Bill Kruger.
Survivors include his children: Sharon Bosford and her husband Terry Shatraw of Hadley, Michael Bosford and his wife Linda of Middleburg, FL, Paul J. Kruger of Hadley; grandchildren: Heather Green, Molly Phelix, Greggory (Lisa) Kruger, Jon-Michael (Jessica) Bosford, Jake Bosford; great grandchildren: Andrew Kruger, Caroline, Sabella and Ainsley Cromie, Ethan Green, Jacob, Chase and Olivia Bosford; a sister-in-law, Betty Kruger of Hadley.
Friends may call Tuesday (today) from 6-8 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Lane Schermerhorn, officiating.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.