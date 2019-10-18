{{featured_button_text}}
Paul Kenneth Rabine Jr.

July 19, 1967 — Oct. 14, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Paul Kenneth Rabine Jr., 52, of Fort Edward, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

Born on July 19, 1967 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Paul Kenneth Rabine Sr. and Hazel Blackman.

Paul was employed at Irving Tissue and worked at GL&V for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and family. Paul loved fishing, hunting, cooking and gardening.

Besides his parents, Paul is predeceased by his sister, Deborah Pratt.

Survivors include his wife, April Rabine; his children, Brittney Couture, Matthew Rabine, Dakota Bellanger, Jeramiah Rabine, Eleeka Rabine and Anthony Rabine; his stepfather, Larry Blackman; his sisters, Dolores, Sheila and Sandy Rabine and Melissa Lampmon; one brother, Richard Rabine; two special grandsons, Logan Couture and Rhyson Kenneth Rabine; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

All are welcome to a celebration of Paul’s life from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Saluto’s, 186 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Burial will be at Glens Falls Cemetery at a later date.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive No. 100, Albany, NY 12205; or American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

