Nov. 29, 1954—Feb. 27, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Paul K. Trombley, 67, passed away tragically on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.

Born Nov. 29, 1954 in Plattsburgh, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and Shirley (Roy) Trombley.

Paul earned his masters of education from SUNY Albany.

On July 20, 1974, Paul married Lucinda “Cindy” McCabe at the First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls.

Paul was a well-respected business teacher and taught and retired from Glens Falls High School. He also taught at Stillwater High School, and South Glens Falls High School. He was also employed as a manager at Northern Distributing, and as a manager of North Country Janitorial for many years. Through the course of his teaching career, Paul was also a coach, mentoring the baseball, football, wrestling, soccer, and girls’ field hockey teams. He also was a baseball umpire for Section II in his retirement. Paul was a member of the Elks BPOE 81 for 44 years.

Paul was a “people person” who was loved and respected by all. He was a die-hard Red Sox Fan. He coached his son’s Little League team, and played in several men’s softball leagues. Paul also loved bowling and competed in several men’s and mixed couples bowling leagues at Pine Lanes. Most of all, he adored his wife, children and his grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 47 years, Cindy Trombley; his children: Beth Wildes (Travis) and Benjamin Trombley (Alexandra Whitworth); his grandchildren (who affectionately called him “Pip”): Andrew Wildes, Mark Wildes, and Christopher Trombley; his siblings: Cindy Rennell, Leo Trombley (Jackie), Bruce Trombley (Donna), Frank Trombley (Cindy), Scott Trombley (Carol), Susan Beatty (Tom), Robert Trombley (Pam), James Trombley (Niki), Rebecca Watkins ( Jerry), and Ronald Trombley (Wanda); as well as many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and his loving in-laws.

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Celebration of Life service will follow the calling hours at 4:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be conducted in the spring on a date to be determined.

Memorial donations in Paul’s name can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Paul was a warrior, living with Parkinson’s for 18 years.

