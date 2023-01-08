 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul K. Lange

Paul K. Lange

June 26, 1935—Dec. 27, 2022.

ROCHESTER — Paul K. Lange born June 26, 1935, died Dec. 27, 2022.

A graduate of Glens Falls High School class of 1953, he was predeceased by his parents and longtime Glens Falls residents, Gilbert and Emilie Lange, his wife Dora and his brothers, Peter, Phillip and Mark Lange. A graduate of Brown University and University of Michigan Law School, he was a practicing trial attorney in Rochester, NY for 56 years. He was proud of being named one of New York’s outstanding lawyers by his legal peers for most years. He loved art and music, singing for years with the Rochester Oratorio Society and proudly intoning the Star Spangled Banner at any sporting event he attended. He loved vocabulary, tennis, cocktail hour, and the truths within a humorous story well told; he abhorred small-mindedness and man’s inhumanity to man. He is survived by three children, three stepchildren and nine grandchildren. No memorial services. Please do a kind deed as a memorial.

