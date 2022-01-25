July 10, 1956—Jan. 9, 2022

FORT ANN — Paul Joseph Wilkins of Fort Ann, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home in the Adirondacks with his family at his side, on January 19, 2022, at age 65. Paul was born on July 10, 1956, in Glens Falls, N.Y. and is survived by his parents, Thomas R. Wilkins and Mary Louise (Smith) Wilkins. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by his wife, Tracey Jones of West Tisbury; his sister, Sally Paduch and her husband, Jeffery Paduch, his sister, Susan Leonbruno and her partner, Yogi Potter of Glens Falls, his three sons: Jason P. Wilkins of Argyle, Matthew P. Wilkins of Argyle and Thomas R. Wilkins II of Oak Bluffs, and by nieces: Heyley and Brie and nephews: Matthew and Joseph.

He grew up in Comstock, N.Y. He left school early, joined the Navy, got married, had two children, and went back to school to obtain his high school diploma. Paul’s sense for adventure had him loading up his dog (Jed) and buying a teepee. He traveled to Colorado before returned to the East Coast and joining the Squid-row rafting team in Maine. His love of the water and fishing eventually landed him on Martha’s Vineyard, teepee, dog, and all.

Paul loved people and would always see the good in them. He worked as a carpenter and quickly became an important part of the community, getting involved with the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair, joining the Chilmark fire department, and becoming an EMT. His distinctive voice can be remembered by many as he announced the draft horses or bellowing out the annual Firefighters auction, but most significantly his “HoHoHo” at Christmas time.

In 1983 he married an island girl, Linda Alley of West Tisbury, and moved out of the teepee for good. They were married for 10 years and remained lifelong friends. He became a contractor, specializing in wood stoves and chimneys, self-employed so he could always leave if a call for help came in. As an EMT, he had found his happy place and felt so privileged to be helping his community. At age 38 he was blessed with a beautiful son, Thomas R. Wilkins II of Oak Bluffs, whom he cherished more than life itself. Paul was known and loved around the island, if anyone needed help, be it a raccoon in their shed or a ride to the hospital, the answer was always “call Zeke” (aka Paul).

Paul met his wife, Tracey Jones of West Tisbury in 2007, they became partners both on the ambulance and in life. Together they journeyed through paramedic school, with his son, Thomas playing a crucial part in helping him study. He became the chief of the Tri-town ambulance service, caring for the Up-Island communities and eventually handling the EMS detail for POTUS. He would often reflect upon his life and would say “how many people can say they went from living in a teepee to shaking the President’s hand?” They began building a home in the Adirondacks, commuting back and forth from the island to Fort Ann, taking his time and determined to do it all himself.

Paul was predeceased by his sister, Christeen Martucchi, in March 2018 and three years later, during a routine physical, it was discovered that he too had cancer. As determined as he was to fight this, through surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, his illness progressed. Paul and Tracey left the island and headed north to the Adirondacks. With the help of good friends and family, John Mayhew and Dez Jones, Paul was able to watch the progression of his home being completed and was able to pass peacefully knowing that he had come home and could finally hang up his hat.

You can rest easy now Paul, Chrissy’s got you.

A memorial service and scattering of Paul’s ashes will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please join us in supporting “The Code Green Campaign,” https://gofund.me/8e6d0e5f a charity so close to his heart.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.