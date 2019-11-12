June 8, 1945 — Nov. 7, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Paul John Wolfe, 74, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Bennington, Vermont on June 8, 1945, he was the son of the late John and Rita (LeBlanc) Wolfe.
Paul was a 1963 graduate of Hartford Central School. He graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration in 1965, and belonged to the Zeta Alpha Phi fraternity.
In 1965 Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1969. He served during the Vietnam War, aboard the U.S.S. Caloosahatchee.
He married the love of his life, Margaret (Penny) Danahy on May 14, 1966 at the St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s church in Hudson Falls. They spent over 53 loving years together.
Paul worked for 36 years at Finch Pruyn Paper as a waste treatment operator. For the last 19 years he worked at the Glens Falls Hospital as a Medi-ride driver and a distribution clerk. He always went above and beyond to make sure the patients were treated with dignity and respect. Years ago, he was also very active in Boy Scouts as a cub master of pack #56 of Hudson Falls.
Paul’s faith was very important to him. He was a member of the Arthur S. Kiffin Knights of Columbus, an usher at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s church, and a member of their Parish Guild.
In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening, and crossword puzzles. He was an avid Red Sox fan. Paul and Penny enjoyed many trips to the ocean, family vacations, and going on cruises. Their favorite vacations were their trips to Hawaii. He always attended all school, dance and sporting events that his granddaughters were in.
Along with his parents, Paul was predeceased by his infant son, Christopher Peter Wolfe.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Penny Wolfe; his son, David (Laura) Wolfe of West Palm Beach, Florida; his daughters, Heidi Wolfe of Fort Edward and Shannon Smith of South Glens Falls; his granddaughters, Sarah and Sophia Smith of South Glens Falls; his twin brother, Peter (Nancy) Wolfe of Queensbury; his sister, Patricia (Duane) Taylor of Queensbury; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his faithful dog, Max.
Paul’s family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Timothy Zagar and his staff at Glens Falls Hospital for all of their kindness and compassion shown to Paul and Penny during this difficult time.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Mary’s/St Paul’s Church, on the park in Hudson Falls.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Paul’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Fund in memory of their son, Christopher. 2 Pine West Plaza #202 Albany, NY 12205.
For online condolences and to view Paul’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
