May 24, 1960—Jan. 21, 2021
FORT EDWARD – Paul “Joe” W. Palmer, Jr., 60, of Fort Edward, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, January 21, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a long battle with ALS. Born on May 24, 1960, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Paul W. Palmer, Sr. and Mary (Niles) Lyman.
On June 4, 1983, he married Connie Hayes in Saratoga Springs. Paul spend many years working for Camara Slate in West Pawlett, VT as a Pit Man and Truck Driver. He loved swimming, solving crossword puzzles, jig saw puzzles and painting.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Beckwith.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Connie Palmer of Fort Edward; his daughter, Amanda Bordon of Benson, VT; his siblings: Paula LaRue and her husband, George, Stanley Palmer and his wife, Ruth, Maryann Fuller, Irene Hamilton and her husband, Perry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.
Condolences may be sent to the ALS Reginal Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, New York 12205.
Online condolences may be left by vising www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.