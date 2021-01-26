May 24, 1960—Jan. 21, 2021

FORT EDWARD – Paul “Joe” W. Palmer, Jr., 60, of Fort Edward, went into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, January 21, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a long battle with ALS. Born on May 24, 1960, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Paul W. Palmer, Sr. and Mary (Niles) Lyman.

On June 4, 1983, he married Connie Hayes in Saratoga Springs. Paul spend many years working for Camara Slate in West Pawlett, VT as a Pit Man and Truck Driver. He loved swimming, solving crossword puzzles, jig saw puzzles and painting.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Beckwith.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Connie Palmer of Fort Edward; his daughter, Amanda Bordon of Benson, VT; his siblings: Paula LaRue and her husband, George, Stanley Palmer and his wife, Ruth, Maryann Fuller, Irene Hamilton and her husband, Perry; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.

Condolences may be sent to the ALS Reginal Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, New York 12205.

Online condolences may be left by vising www.carletonfuneralhome.net.