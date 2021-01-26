Oct. 15, 1932—Jan. 20, 2021

WHITEHALL—Paul J. Senecal, 88, passed away Wednesday January 20, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness. Born October 15, 1932 in Mount Holly, VT the son of the late Paul and Catherine (Phelps) Senecal.

He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1951 and from 1952 to 1956 proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

On October 26, 1952 Paul married the love of his life, Clara Tooley at the Salem Methodist Church in Salem, NY and together they raised three children.

In 1956, after separation from the Air Force, Paul started his career with the United States Department of Agriculture as a Food Inspector. In 1962, Paul, Clara and their children returned to Whitehall and together opened Paul’s Mobil Station in Poultney, VT. After many successful years in the family business, Paul and Clara retired in 1989 so that they could enjoy the winter months together in warm Lakeland, FL and their summer months in New York by their swimming pool with their beloved grandchildren.

Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his children and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed classic cars and he and Clara were often seen touring around town in their Model-T or Oldsmobile convertible.