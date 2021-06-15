Paul J. Purner

HUDSON FALLS — Paul J. Purner, 84, of Hudson Falls, passed away on June 11, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, after battling numerous complications following a stroke. His family was by his side.

Born in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Walter and Genevieve (Hart) Purner.

Paul attended St. Alphonsus and Glens Falls High School. Growing up, Paul was very active in various sports, particularly bowling, skiing and boating and was an avid football and NASCAR fan.

He was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls and served as an usher.

In 1962 he married Diane Nicholson and together they raised two sons, Michael and Peter. He was a very devoted husband and father and worked very hard to provide a good life for his family. Upon his retirement, after 40 years at USCI/Bard, he and Diane began spending their winters at their home in Homosassa, FL. Summer afternoons he could be found relaxing on the back porch, listening to country music (and most likely catching a short nap).

He was a hardworking, kind-hearted man, always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone, and was well loved by all.