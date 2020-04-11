× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 9, 1968 — April, 9, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Paul J. Farrington of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly Thursday April, 9, 2020.

Born in Glens Falls on July 9, 1968, he was the son of Donald and Annie (Higgins) Farrington.

After completing high school, Paul was a long time employee of Hannaford Supermarkets. He enjoyed model cars and listening to jazz. His greatest enjoyment was his granddaughter, Aspen, who he got to spend some special time with.

Paul was a very kind soul. He would do anything for anyone. He truly will be missed.

In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his grandfather, Donald Farrington Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kaitlyn Plude and her husband Ryan of Fort Drum, New York and Zackery Farrington of Tacoma, Washington; his granddaughter, Aspen Lee Plude; his sister, Kim Kelly; and his niece and nephew, Brooke and Bret Kelly.

A remembrance for friends and family will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

