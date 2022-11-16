Sept. 28, 1932—Nov. 13, 2022

KINGSBURY — Paul H. Saville, 90, of Kingsbury, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2022, at home with his family close by his side.

Born on Sept. 28, 1932, he was the only child of the late Paul L. and Blanche (Needham) Saville.

After Paul graduated high school, he worked hard on the family farm and attended night school to become a machinist. During this time, he, his father and grandfather also built his house. Paul was a jack of all trades and a master of many. He worked many jobs throughout his life before retiring in 1994 from the town of Kingsbury Highway Department.

He married Helen Chambers in October of 1953, together they had four children. In the summer of 1968, he found his true love, Edna Bates. She brought three boys into his life and blessed him with two more boys.

Paul was a wonderful friend to all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Lee Farrington.

Paul is survived by his wife, Edna Saville; his nine children: Paul A. (Naomi) Saville, Daniel W. (Mary Sue) Saville, his twins, Helene Rockwood and Bruce Saville, John (Darcey) Saville and Edward (Jamie) Saville; his stepsons: Larry (Mary) Bates, David (Judy) Bates and Doug (Anna) Bates; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; also his special sisters: Nancy, Blanche and Connie Farrington; his special neighbors: Lonny and Tammy Madison. Paul was cared for by several special people: Tammy, Mary, Iris, Helen and Sheri, Racheal and Amanda to name a few; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home.

A celebration of Paul’s life will follow the memorial service at the Kingsbury Baptist Church Parish House on Church Road, in the Hamlet of Kingsbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like people to donate to their favorite charity of choice in Paul’s name.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.