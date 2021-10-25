Nov. 30, 1948—Oct. 22, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Paul George Dashnaw, 72, of Third Street, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany.

Born November 30, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was a lifelong Hudson Falls resident and son of the late Leo and Claudine (Mickle) Dashnaw.

Paul was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. A U.S. Army Veteran, he served during Vietnam, continuing his service with the New York Army National Guard, until retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant in 1997. Paul worked for the city of Glens Falls in the water treatment department until his retirement in 2017. He remained active in his retirement so he took a job at Lowe’s where he enjoyed helping customers with their projects.

An avid Star Trek fan, Paul was always interested in space travel. He was also interested in broadcasting and belonged to a radio group. Paul loved to travel and volunteered at the Washington County Fair and the Washington County Board of Elections. He always went out of his way to help others.

He is survived by his children: Trina Dashnaw of Dunnellon, FL, Stephanie Varney (John) of Corinth, Eric L. Dashnaw (Jessica) of Hudson Falls and Laura Dashnaw also of Hudson Falls; his sisters and brothers: Libbie Freeburn of Middleburgh, FL, Gloria French of Windcrest, TX, Patrick Dashnaw of Las Vegas, NV, Peter Dashnaw of Round Rock, TX, Mary Dashnaw of South Glens Falls, Carol Grinnell of Austin, TX, Pamela Coyle of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jean Dashnaw of Schenectady. He will also be missed by his ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater.

Donations in Paul’s memory may be directed to the family to help with expenses.

