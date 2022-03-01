May 6, 1957—Feb. 23, 2022

GREENWICH — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Paul Gary Kirk. Paul passed away unexpectedly at the age of 64 on February 23, 2022, of natural causes.

He was born May 6, 1957 in Cambridge, NY to Florence (Livingston) Kirk and the late John E. Kirk, Sr.

Paul was known for his kind and giving heart and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a deeply devoted dad to his children who were his absolute pride and joy. Being involved with their sports teams was a love of his, whether as a coach, biggest fan, playback, or strategist. Taking them out in the yard or to the school fields to practice was a favorite pastime. He could not have been prouder of his children’s many achievements and the people they have become.

In 2018, Paul gained a son-in-law of whom he had been a big fan, and in 2020 he was blessed with his first grandchild. She was a light in his life, and he just couldn’t get over how much she smiled. He got such a kick out of watching her grow and he will forever be her Pop-Pop. Paul was an ever-so-loving son making sure his mother’s needs were met, tending to her home, and was known to give a smart remark to bring a smile to her face. She meant the world to him. Paul was a dedicated and hard-working employee at the Curtis Lumber Company in the Ballston Spa and Hoosick Falls stores. He was a Million Dollar Salesman for several years and loved to talk about his trade. He retired in early 2020 after 42 years of service.

Paul was an avid deer hunter in his day. He enjoyed venison dinners with his hunting crew and reliving the many stories of the “one that got away,” which was always a laugh for everyone. In his spare time, Paul enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden, mowing the lawn on his Cub Cadet, and rides through the countryside or a walk through the woods with his family. One could say Paul was a collector, a trait he inherited from his mother. He collected antiques of many kinds including furniture, Pokemon cards, and Beanie Babies. You name it, he collected it.

Paul graduated from Greenwich Central High School, Class of ‘76. A fierce competitor, he enjoyed a variety of sports, but football was by far his favorite. He could often be heard reminiscing about big games, teammates, and his coaches, whom he respected greatly (Kuba and Pemrick). Paul was a one-of-a-kind human being whose family members were his life, his best friends, his idols, his creations, and his greatest loves.

In addition to his father, Paul was predeceased by his brother, Robert Kirk, and Robert’s son, Jason Kirk.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Brittany (Peter) McNult; granddaughter Madison McNulty; his son Jared Kirk; their mother Dawn Kirk; his mother Florence Kirk; his siblings: Peggy (Richard) Stiles of Greenwich, John (Patricia) Kirk of Greenwich, Pam (Gary) Dunham of Salem, Patty (Tracy) Nelson of Queensbury; many very special nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life, under the care of Flynn’s Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Greenwich, NY with the Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday with the service to follow at 6:00 p.m. His burial will be in the spring with a gathering to follow. Masks are requested by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenwich Athletic Association (Youth Little League Softball, Baseball, and Basketball), P.O. Box 93, Greenwich, NY 12834 or Greenwich Youth Football, 1090 N. Greenwich Rd., Argyle, NY 12809.

Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.