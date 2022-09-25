June 28, 1950—Sept. 22, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Paul G. Zaffo, 72, of River Street, passed away peacefully, Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

Born June 28, 1950 in Bronxville, he was the son of the late George and Dorothy (Mullen) Zaffo.

Paul was known locally as a “Jack of all trades,” and following an early retirement from AT&T, he worked at various automotive repair shops.

He was an avid motorhead, owning over 170 cars and 60 motorcycles (many of which he built from the ground up) throughout his life. Above all, his family was most important to him. He was always ready to offer a helping hand, a kind ear, with a side of sarcasm.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a son, Paul Zaffo, Jr. “PJ” and brothers, Peter and Thomas Zaffo.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Jan Zaffo of Warrensburg; two daughters: Barbara Zaffo of Hartford and Alanna Crowley of Warrensburg; son, Vincent Crowley of Bolton Landing; step-son, Jonathon Bar of TX; sister, Elaine Monroe of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Malia, Tehya, Brayden, and Laila; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Paul’s family from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association of America at www.alz.org.

