April 22, 1932—Mar. 10, 2023

CAMBRIDGE—It is with great sorrow that Paul G. Stefanovich, Sr. of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the age of 90 years young.

He was born at home on April 22, 1932 to John & Agnes (Guber) Stefanovich. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956.

He worked for Bell Aircraft in Niagara Falls. He then owned and operated Paul’s Service Station on the corner of West Main St. and North Union St. in Cambridge for 9 years. Paul went to work for the NYS Department of transportation in December 1967 until his retirement August 1993.

He was a former member of the Cambridge Fire Dept. and a lifetime member of the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge.

Paul was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Sharlene (Ferguson) Stefanovich; a son, Paul G. Stefanovich, Jr.; a brother, John Stefanovich.

He is survived by his son, George W. Stefanovich and his wife Nancy of Cambridge; a grandson, Riley Stefanovich and his fiance Erin and their daughter, Rory Grace Stefanovich of Greenwich.

Paul loved his home, especially his trout pond and the great outdoors. He built his own maple sugar house where he enjoyed making syrup for family and friends. He also built his own pressure outdoor furnace and wood splitter.

Calling hours are from 3-5 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Church, 17 South Park Street, Cambridge with Rev. Peter Tkocz officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge. A time of fellowship will be held at the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634 in Cambridge following the services.

Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the American Legion Captain Maxson Post 634, 2106 State Route 22, Cambridge, NY 12816.

To sign the online guestbook or share a memory of Paul, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com