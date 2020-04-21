× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 24, 1967 — April 16, 2020

CORINTH — Paul G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Oak Street, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Jan. 24, 1967 in Auburn, he was the son of Claudia Hollenbeck of Corinth.

Paul graduated from Hudson Falls High School and attended Adirondack Community College.

He married Christine A. Larson on May 17, 2015, and the couple has resided in Corinth for several years.

Paul owned Adirondack K-9 Training for several years and Coach’s Creations Awards and Apparel Store in Corinth.

His passion in life was his family, sports and coaching. He began his coaching career at the age of 15 with the South Glens Falls Hockey program. He then coached the Lake George Youth Football program for four years and served as a little league coach, first in Lake George and then in Queensbury for many years.

Paul served for 10 years with the Glens Falls Greenjackets, first as defensive line coach for four years and as defensive coordinator for six years and two years as assistant head coach. He also coached the Capital District Sharpshooters AAU Basketball team in Saratoga Springs.