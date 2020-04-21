Jan. 24, 1967 — April 16, 2020
CORINTH — Paul G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Oak Street, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on Jan. 24, 1967 in Auburn, he was the son of Claudia Hollenbeck of Corinth.
Paul graduated from Hudson Falls High School and attended Adirondack Community College.
He married Christine A. Larson on May 17, 2015, and the couple has resided in Corinth for several years.
Paul owned Adirondack K-9 Training for several years and Coach’s Creations Awards and Apparel Store in Corinth.
His passion in life was his family, sports and coaching. He began his coaching career at the age of 15 with the South Glens Falls Hockey program. He then coached the Lake George Youth Football program for four years and served as a little league coach, first in Lake George and then in Queensbury for many years.
Paul served for 10 years with the Glens Falls Greenjackets, first as defensive line coach for four years and as defensive coordinator for six years and two years as assistant head coach. He also coached the Capital District Sharpshooters AAU Basketball team in Saratoga Springs.
One of his former players said of Paul, “Yesterday we lost one of the greatest men I have ever known in my life. He was a goofball! He was a hard ass! He was passionate and dedicated and respectable and truly a man I think we all strive to be some day! Paul Hollenbeck, Guam, Coach, Dad we will ALL miss you. This is what family was to Guam! The Glens Falls Greenjackets family all feel this loss and we can only hope and pray that the big man is looking down upon us all and guiding our futures just like he did out on that field!”
He enjoyed hunting, music, sports, skiing, motorcycles (especially Harley-Davidsons), but most of all, it was all about his family. He also was an officer of the Adirondack Freedom Riders RC.
Survivors besides his mom and his loving wife include two sons, Benjamin Hollenbeck (Taylor) and Will Hollenbeck of Corinth; and two stepsons, Michael Larson (Kassie) of Glens Falls and Thomas Garti (Taylor) of Glens Falls; one granddaughter, Schylur Groom; one uncle, Gene Hollenbeck (Marlene) of Albany, Georgia; six cousins, Danny Hollenbeck, Janice Short, Bradly Hollenbeck, Tim Hollenbeck, Debbie Schmidt and Hank Marler; several other cousins; and special friends, Wendy Scott, Hank Pelton and Shawn Breault.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
The family wishes to thank our friends and family, the community, and our Greenjackets family for all the love, prayers, cards and support during our time of need.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to any youth sports team or organization of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
