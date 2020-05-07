Paul F. Shaw

Paul described himself as a simple man, but to those who knew him, he was much more than that. Throughout his lifetime he was a straightforward and honest person, faithful husband, terrific Dad, teacher by example and helpful friend to anyone in need. A 1956 graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve where he was trained as a motor mechanic at the Artillery Training Center at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and served until his honorable discharge in 1964. He married the love of his life, Louise Parker on June 20, 1959, and they faithfully worked together to raise their family in Salem in the home they built. Paul’s civilian career started as a mechanic and when he moved to Salem and worked as a farm hand on the Atwater Potato Farm. After learning a trade as a plumber and appliance service man working for Ondawa Agway, he eventually carried that experience and customer base forward into his own business. Paul spent decades serving many local dairies and homeowners right up until he finally retired in August 2019.