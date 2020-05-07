Nov. 11, 1937 — May 4, 2020
SALEM — Paul F. Shaw, 82, a resident of Salem, passed away peacefully at home thinking of those around him on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Troy to the late Harold Walter and Evelyn Juliette Shaw.
Paul described himself as a simple man, but to those who knew him, he was much more than that. Throughout his lifetime he was a straightforward and honest person, faithful husband, terrific Dad, teacher by example and helpful friend to anyone in need. A 1956 graduate of Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve where he was trained as a motor mechanic at the Artillery Training Center at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and served until his honorable discharge in 1964. He married the love of his life, Louise Parker on June 20, 1959, and they faithfully worked together to raise their family in Salem in the home they built. Paul’s civilian career started as a mechanic and when he moved to Salem and worked as a farm hand on the Atwater Potato Farm. After learning a trade as a plumber and appliance service man working for Ondawa Agway, he eventually carried that experience and customer base forward into his own business. Paul spent decades serving many local dairies and homeowners right up until he finally retired in August 2019.
In his spare time, Paul loved building scale models, working on cars, and restoring some of the toys that he had played with as a child. Some of his larger models included full-sized replicas of the M-41 Walker Bulldog Tank, the Bell 222 helicopter from the Airwolf TV show, and the Colonial Viper spacecraft from the Battlestar Galactica TV series; some of which were featured in local parades.
Paul and Louise lived life together and to the fullest until the last moment. They managed any hardship set before them and found time to do many things together and opened their home to displaced and abandoned pets. Paul was the salt of the earth, a shining example of humanity and integrity, and an amazing man who loved his family dearly. He was funny as heck too, if you listened carefully. If there were more like Paul in the world, it would be a better place.
Dad, you will be missed dearly but we know you are in a better place.
Besides his parents, Paul was predeceased by his infant grandson, Liam Shaw of Hartford, and several loving animal companions.
In addition to Louise, his wife and partner of nearly 61 years, he is survived by his children: William (Ann) Shaw of East Greenbush, Joan (Susan Greene) Shaw of Rochester, and Robert (Mary Sweeney) Shaw of Hartford; his grandchildren: Ian Shaw, Michael Shaw, and Callum Shaw; as well as his sisters, Donna (Axel) Blomberg of West Rupert, Vermont and Susan (Ken) Henk of Schenectady; several nieces and nephews; and his constant cat companion, Molly.
Visitation hours for family and friends will be held at a later date at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, located at 19 East Broadway in Salem, NY.
Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865, Community Hospice of Saratoga & Washington Counties, 79 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, or the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
