Feb. 9, 1937—Oct. 18, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Paul F. Schonewolf, 85 years old and a resident of Assembly Point, peacefully passed away on the evening of October 18, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness.

Born on February 9, 1937 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Robert and Elma (Measer) Schonewolf of Amherst, NY.

Paul was a graduate of Amherst Central High School and Syracuse’s Newhouse School of Communications in 1959 where he was the sports editor of the school’s Daily Orange newspaper.

On September 3, 1960 Paul married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen (Curry) Schonewolf, and started his 26-year career with General Electric in executive marketing.

His last position was vice president of GE Cablevision Corp., headquartered in Niskayuna, NY. When GE sold their broadcast and cable TV business in 1987, Paul started PFS Communications, and Schomann Entertainment, a cable television company with systems in Vermont, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and New York.

A longtime member of the New York State Cable TV Association, he also served six years as a director of the National Cable TV Association, headquartered in Washington, D.C. In 1996 Paul was elected to the National Cable Pioneers Club, which recognizes individuals with over 25 years of service in the cable industry.

Paul spent 27 years in elected public office, 20 years as fire commissioner, 10 as chairman of the board of Fire District One. In 1979 he was instrumental in creating Schenectady County’s first fire department paramedic unit. Paul served for 43 years with the district’s Grand Boulevard Volunteer Fire Company. He was a member of the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs serving on the board of directors for 11 years, and president in 2005-2006.

Paul was chairman of the FCC Regional Planning Committee. He was also elected Niskayuna town councilman for four years, and appointed to the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals until 2004. He served on the county’s 911 Advisory Committee that originated 911 service in Schenectady County. Paul also served on the town of Queensbury’s Planning Board.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Curry) Schonewolf; daughter, Linda Schonewolf O’Brien and husband Tim of Niskayuna, NY; son, Paul Scott Schonewolf and wife Paula of Cape Elizabeth, ME daughter, Mary Beth Bobbitt and husband Greg of Niskayuna, NY; and daughter, Karen Schonewolf Vijaykumar and husband Karthik (James) of Ballston Lake, NY; grandchildren: Alexander Schonewolf, Halle O’Brien, Katie Schonewolf, Grace Bobbitt Kelly and husband Kevin, Kayla O’Brien, Lauren Schonewolf, Christopher Bobbitt (deceased), Tyler Bobbitt, Shae O’Brien, Collin Ashmead-Bobbitt and wife Jackie Bassett, Meg Aponte and husband Tony, Ashley O’Brien Burgess and husband Titus; great-grandchildren: Autumn Olivia Kelly, Davin Bobbitt, Trip Burgess, Cole Burgess, Anderson Waymire, Graylynn Aponte, Kara Su Aponte, Hadley Aponte, Zoey Aponte.

There will be a viewing from 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Our Lady of Annunciation, 448 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, NY (Exit 19 off I-87), and a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: North Queensbury Fire Department, Niskayuna Grand Boulevard Fire District 1 or Our Lady of Annunciation, Queensbury, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.